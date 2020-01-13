Triad Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Triad Investment Management trimmed its position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Amc Networks makes up approximately 2.3% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Triad Investment Management owned approximately 0.11% of Amc Networks worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Amc Networks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amc Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Amc Networks by 33.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Amc Networks by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Amc Networks by 186.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Amc Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.85.

AMCX stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. Amc Networks Inc has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $68.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.