Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires Shares of 522 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.74.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,883.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,806.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,818.56. The company has a market cap of $933.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

