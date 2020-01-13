Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,830 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 109.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $143.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.99. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

