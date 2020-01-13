Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Evanson Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 68,020 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 14.3% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $72,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 5,336.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after buying an additional 22,082,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368,684 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 231.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,756 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 577.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,671,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $322,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Nomura increased their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.15.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at $277,982.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock worth $256,885,137. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $218.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $621.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.97. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.27 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

