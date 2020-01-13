BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Argus set a $82.00 price target on CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,140.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $73.36 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $63.14 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.82.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

