Moller Financial Services Purchases 5,119 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Moller Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $98,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $58.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $59.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

