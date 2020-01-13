Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Pacific Premier Bancorp accounts for 3.3% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $129,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 13,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $472,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

