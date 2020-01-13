Tuttle Tactical Management Grows Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 148.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.2% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 904.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 46.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $118.64 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

