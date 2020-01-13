BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 470 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Lakeland Financial worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 376,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 319,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 87,423 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 426,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LKFN. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

LKFN stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

