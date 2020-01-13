Lake Street Financial LLC Has $5.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $119.60 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $121.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9093 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.