FLC Capital Advisors Sells 9,900 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 0.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPD opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.