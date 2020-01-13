Tiaa Fsb Purchases 151,528 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,528 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.52% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $81,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 27,218 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 169,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock opened at $114.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.99. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.87 and a one year high of $115.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2173 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.