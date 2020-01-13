Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.4% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock worth $256,885,137. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $218.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $621.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.97. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.27 and a 1-year high of $219.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.15.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

