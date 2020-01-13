Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $1,219,780.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,029,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,766,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,250 shares of company stock worth $5,789,073. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

CL stock opened at $70.15 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

