Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.26.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $310.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $312.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

