Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $161.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $160.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.91. The firm has a market cap of $1,230.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $157.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $168.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

