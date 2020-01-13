Viridian Ria LLC Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Viridian Ria LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,269,633,000 after buying an additional 16,002,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after buying an additional 6,386,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,307,330,000 after buying an additional 4,142,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,073,763,000 after buying an additional 2,939,011 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $144.62 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $260.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.