AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,538,000 after acquiring an additional 48,571 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

ABBV stock opened at $89.06 on Monday. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.46. The stock has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

