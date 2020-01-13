Triad Investment Management Has $1.72 Million Holdings in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Triad Investment Management cut its position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the period. MEDNAX accounts for about 1.7% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Triad Investment Management owned 0.07% of MEDNAX worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after acquiring an additional 143,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 35.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 262,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 68,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 64.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at $247,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

MD opened at $26.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. MEDNAX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.20 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

