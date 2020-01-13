JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,735 Shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 19,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 63,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. ValuEngine raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

NYSE:ERF opened at $6.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. Enerplus Corp has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $256.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

