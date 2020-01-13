Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 56,200 JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth $3,484,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth $3,990,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3,213.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 554,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 537,835 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89.

