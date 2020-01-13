JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,350 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 269.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 303.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $22.30 on Monday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89.

