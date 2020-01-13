Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $1.58 Million in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Expeditors International of Washington makes up about 0.6% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,628,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 269,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $77.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $81.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

