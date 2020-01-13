Tuttle Tactical Management Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tuttle Tactical Management lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,550 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.4% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 39,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $18,368,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $218.43 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $158.59 and a 12 month high of $219.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.