F3Logic LLC Has $8.34 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,812 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.6% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. F3Logic LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $322,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $58.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1113 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

