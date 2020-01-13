JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,325,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,300,000 after acquiring an additional 920,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,430,000 after acquiring an additional 91,989 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,298,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,482,000 after acquiring an additional 191,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 57,326 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

