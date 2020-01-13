Diligent Investors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 0.9% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 289,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1,839.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 43,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $135.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.86. The company has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $82.26 and a 12-month high of $136.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.09%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,347,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,917 shares of company stock worth $14,797,192. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

