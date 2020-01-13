JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of JMU Ltd- stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. JMU Ltd- has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.73.

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores.

