FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FFBW from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

NASDAQ FFBW opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. FFBW has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 0.48.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FFBW had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.57% of FFBW worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

