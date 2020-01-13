Bernstein Bank Begins Coverage on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PINS. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on Pinterest and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Pivotal Research downgraded Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.46.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $19.78 on Friday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,183,677.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,531.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,319,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

