Royal Bank of Canada Increases Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $205.00

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $192.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,748.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.87. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $193.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $2,288,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,897,370 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 10.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the software company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Autodesk by 14.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 140,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Derivative

Analyst Recommendations for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

