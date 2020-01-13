Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Research Coverage Started at Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.15.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $218.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.69 and its 200-day moving average is $192.97. Facebook has a 52-week low of $141.27 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $621.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock valued at $256,885,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

