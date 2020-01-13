Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tucows Inc. is a pioneering provider of personalized information agents and Web sites. They deliver information over the Internet and other communications mediums such as email. Their sites provide users with relevant information they cannot conveniently locate in any one place elsewhere on the Internet. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tucows from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tucows from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of TCX stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $55.25. Tucows has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $90.21.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. Tucows had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tucows will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $92,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,303,398.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tucows by 840.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 24.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 156.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 7.8% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

