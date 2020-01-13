Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a positive rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.57.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 205.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.17.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $215,962.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $136,974.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,314. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 99,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

