Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $474.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 1,732.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Translate Bio in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 30.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 33.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 13.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

