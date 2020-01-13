3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Lifted to Buy at Craig Hallum

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.29. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.22 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. Analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $193,054.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,606,045 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,218 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 1,451.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,588,621 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $78,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,319,331 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 86,786 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,444,252 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 49,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,417,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

