Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLNO. Oppenheimer began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Laidlaw began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Soleno Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.44.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $3.05 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $136.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 2,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 34,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $55,125.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 525,927 shares of company stock valued at $800,327. 26.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

