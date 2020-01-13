Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.09.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 6,000,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 716.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 486,870 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth $200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 36.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.