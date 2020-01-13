Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Barclays

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $19.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $604.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.43. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. 38.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

