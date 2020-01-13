Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, an increase of 137.8% from the December 15th total of 98,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verb Technology stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 276,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Verb Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VERB opened at $1.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Verb Technology has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 169.15%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Verb Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video.

