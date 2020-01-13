Short Interest in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Drops By 43.6%

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 291,500 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VIVE has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viveve Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 1.10% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIVE opened at $0.95 on Monday. Viveve Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

