Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Down 26.3% in December

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Urban One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, CEO David M. Kantor sold 25,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $57,074.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,720.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Thompson sold 15,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $31,145.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 593,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,521.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,076 shares of company stock valued at $203,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

UONE stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 75.27% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $111.06 million during the quarter.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

