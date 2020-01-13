Short Interest in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Declines By 24.4%

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $31.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. Urogen Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urogen Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg bought 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $55,213.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 7,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $209,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,978 shares of company stock worth $304,621 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Verb Technology Company Inc Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Verb Technology Company Inc Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Short Interest in Viveve Medical Inc Drops By 43.6%
Short Interest in Viveve Medical Inc Drops By 43.6%
Urban One Inc Short Interest Down 26.3% in December
Urban One Inc Short Interest Down 26.3% in December
Short Interest in Urogen Pharma Ltd Declines By 24.4%
Short Interest in Urogen Pharma Ltd Declines By 24.4%
Veritex Holdings Inc Short Interest Up 40.5% in December
Veritex Holdings Inc Short Interest Up 40.5% in December
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Short Interest Update
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Short Interest Update


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report