Short Interest in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Declines By 24.4%

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $31.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. Urogen Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urogen Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg bought 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $55,213.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 7,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $209,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,978 shares of company stock worth $304,621 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.