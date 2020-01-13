Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Short Interest Up 40.5% in December

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VBTX. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens set a $29.00 price target on Veritex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $47,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 434,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $615,040. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth approximately $5,063,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 39.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 226.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Veritex stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. Veritex has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

