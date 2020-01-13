Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Short Interest Update

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USAP. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 25.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ USAP opened at $14.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a market cap of $126.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.48. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

