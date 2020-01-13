Short Interest in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Increases By 29.4%

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,500 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 561,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Get Virtusa alerts:

VRTU opened at $41.92 on Monday. Virtusa has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,089,554. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,619.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,303. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 1,640.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 35.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter worth $237,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 18.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 94.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.