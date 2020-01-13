Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30.

Genesco stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $704.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. Genesco has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.64 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesco will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GCO shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Genesco from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,816.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at $717,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.