Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $178.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Get Spotify alerts:

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spotify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spotify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday. They issued an underperform rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.58.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $156.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.07 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Spotify by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,932,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spotify by 10,018.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Spotify by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,528 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the second quarter worth approximately $138,392,000. Finally, OZ Management LP acquired a new position in Spotify during the second quarter worth approximately $110,580,000. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spotify (SPOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.