R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCM. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.40.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in R1 RCM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,464 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter worth approximately $6,575,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 23.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 223,996 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 243.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 67,018 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 47,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.