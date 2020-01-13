Maxim Group Boosts Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Price Target to $12.00

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its price target hoisted by Maxim Group from $3.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $140.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.59.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 76,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $141,754.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,233.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Remi Barbier purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 194,111 shares of company stock worth $749,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

